Women’s hockey players continue to rack up honors

1:50 Bull-Moose Party of Penn State invites fellow students to talk Pause

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

3:39 What is autism?

1:57 Penn State football team photo day

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

0:59 Philipsburg-Osceola football gets first win since 2013

2:01 6 Halloween costumes that are quick and easy to make