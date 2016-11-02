Women’s hockey players continue to rack up honors

College Hockey America named Penn State’s Laura Bowman Player of the Month and Daniela Paniccia Goalie of the Month for October on Tuesday.
Bowman, earning her second career monthly honor from CHA, posted nine goals and six assists over the Nittany Lions’ first 10 games of the season. Bowman is tied for the national lead in goals and is third in points.
Paniccia, picking up her first CHA monthly honor, recorded a 3-1-1 record with a 1.56 goals-against average, .949 save percentage and three shutouts. Her save percentage ranks second in Division I and her shutout total is tied for third in the nation.
Penn State visits Mercyhurst on Friday and Saturday.
