Mercyhurst uses 3-goal third period to top Penn State women’s hockey

Penn State had Mercyhurst right where it wanted them, down a goal to open the third period on Friday night.
The Lakers didn’t stay down for long. They tallied two goals one minute apart and tacked on a late goal for a 6-4 win.
Taylor Accursi scored those goals for Mercyhurst, which improved to 2-6-1 and 1-2 in College Hockey America play.
The Nittany Lions scored three unanswered goals to hold an early 3-0 lead. Laura Bowman tallied the first and Kate Rydland and Meike Meilleur scored 50 seconds apart for the other goals.
Katie McMillan gave Penn State the lead in the second period on her first career goal.
Comments