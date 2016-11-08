Penn State women’s ice hockey players honored

Another week, another pair of College Hockey America honors for Penn State women’s hockey players.
Freshman defender Katie McMillan was named Rookie of the Week after scoring her first career goal and tallying two assists in last week’s two-game series against Mercyhurst.
Meanwhile, senior forward Amy Petersen picked up her second Player of the Week honor in a row. Petersen netted an assist and a pair of goals, including the game-winner in overtime of the second game, in the series with the Lakers, and is riding a five-game point streak.
The Nittany Lions lost 6-4 and won 3-2 in overtimes in the two contests.
Penn State returns home to Pegula Ice Arena on Friday and Saturday to face Lindenwood.
