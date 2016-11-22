Penn State’s Denis Smirnov lands Big Ten weekly honor

Penn State men’s hockey freshman Denis Smirnov was selected as the Big Ten’s First Star of the Week on Tuesday.
Smirnov recorded his first career hat trick in the Nittany Lions’ 7-4 win over Arizona State last Friday, then added a goal and an assist in an 8-0 win over the Sun Devils on Saturday.
Smirnov, picking up his second weekly conference honor of the season, leads the Big Ten and is tied for second in the nation with 22 points. He is tied for first in the league with 13 assists and ranks third with nine goals.
No. 8 Penn State opens conference play against Michigan at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1.
