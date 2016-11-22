Penn State hockey signs 3 recruits

The first member of the U.S. national program to commit to Penn State heads the Nittany Lions’ three-man recruiting class announced Tuesday.
Forwards Evan Barratt and Brett Murray, and defenseman Alex Stevens, signed National Letters of Intent this month to join the Nittany Lions next fall.
Barratt is a 5-foot-11 forward from Bristol, near Philadelphia, and has been playing with the U.S. National Developmental Program’s under-17 team. He posted 15 goals and 25 assists in 58 games last year and has four goals and 12 assists through 20 games this season. He also played for Team Comcast, which produced, among current and former Nittany Lions, Peyton Jones, Kevin Kerr and Eamon McAdam.
Murray is a 6-5 forward from Bolton, Ontario, Canada, who was picked in the fourth round by the Buffalo Sabres — owned by Nittany Lion hockey benefactor Terry Pegula — in last summer’s NHL Draft. He scored 14 goals and 32 assists over 48 games for the Carleton Place Canadiens of the CCHL last season, and has four goals and 11 assists for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL in 18 games this season.
Stevens is a 6-1 defenseman from Plymouth, Minn. He is in his second season with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL, with two goals and six assists through 15 games this season. He netted six goals and 14 assists in 54 games last season.
Comments