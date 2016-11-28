Penn State Hockey

November 28, 2016 9:26 PM

Penn State hockey coach Guy Gadowsky won’t name No. 1 goalie

By Gordon Brunskill

UNIVERSITY PARK

Despite having impressive success, Penn State hockey coach Guy Gadowsky would not commit Monday to naming Peyton Jones as the team’s No. 1 goalie. The freshman has started all but two games, with Chris Funkey in net for the others.

“He’s going to start Thursday,” Gadowsky said of Jones, not going beyond that.

Jones leads the Big Ten in wins (9) and win percentage (.950), and among those who have played the majority of his team’s games, he ranks second in goals-against average (2.16) and is third in save percentage (.912).

Funkey isn’t too bad with a 2-1 record, .966 save percentage and 0.69 goals-against average in three appearances.

“We’re not necessarily fixing anything that’s not broken,” Gadowsky said.

