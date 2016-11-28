Penn State Hockey

Penn State’s Peyton Jones, Denis Smirnov have been grabbing national attention

When Penn State men’s hockey coach Guy Gadowsky appeared on a sports radio talk show in his native Edmonton, Alberta, Canada recently, one of the first questions he was asked was about the team’s standout freshmen, goalie Peyton Jones and forward Denis Smirnov.

Smirnov is tied for fourth in the nation in scoring with nine goals and 13 assists.

Jones leads the Big Ten in wins (9) and win percentage (.950), and among those who have played the majority of his team’s games, he ranks second in goals-against average (2.16) and is third in save percentage (.912).

The pair also have piqued the interests of pro scouts.

“I do know that they’re getting a lot of national attention, I guess, from a number of areas,” Gadowsky said. “Which is great, and there’s still a lot of hockey to go. Yeah, it’s nice to see.”

