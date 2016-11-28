Penn State hockey team riding the good wave after big weekend football win

Most of the team was back on campus from Thanksgiving break by Saturday evening, though some stayed home and some even changed their plans to get back early. It was all to catch the Nittany Lion football team’s 45-12 win over Michigan State.
Coach Guy Gadowsky and his sons were at Beaver Stadium for the big win, as were forwards Andrew Sturtz and David Goodwin, among others, and the success is permeating other athletic programs on campus.
“It’s a great feeling for every Penn Stater right now,” Gadowsky said. “It’s just so exciting. It’s an awesome time. Everybody associated with Penn State feels great right now.”
Some hockey players even paid a visit to students who camped out Sunday night waiting to purchase Big Ten Championship Game tickets Monday morning.
Comments