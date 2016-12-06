Penn State hockey cracks top 5 for 1st time

Penn State made a huge jump in the polls Monday, for the first time earning the status as a top-five team.
On the heels of a couple decisive wins over Michigan last week, the Nittany Lions are No. 3 in this week’s U.S. College Hockey Online poll, and No. 4 in the USA Today-USA Hockey poll. They also returned to No. 2 in the PairWise rankings, which uses a formula to determine likely NCAA tournament teams.
“From my standpoint,” coach Guy Gadowsky said, “it’s very early and we haven’t done anything yet. So, business as usual.”
The Nittany Lions have the nation’s best record (13-1-1) the longest win streak (11) and unbeaten streak (13). However, they do not play again until Jan. 6-7 at No. 10 Ohio State — the preseason Big Ten favorite.
Is the coach disappointed they have to take time off?
“Seeing as exams are coming up? No,” Gadowsky said. “They can really focus on studies right now, (that) is a big benefit. … We expect to put up big, big numbers in the classroom.”
