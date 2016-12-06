Penn State hockey team prepares for long break

The Penn State hockey team will hold three practices this week, and otherwise focus on studying and the weight room. Players will head home after their last exam, and it will be up to each to work on conditioning and strength training. They do not have another practice until Dec. 28.
Each player will get their workout schedule from strength and conditioning coach Cam Davidson, and it will vary how much ice time each player gets. It will be easier for some to find ice than others.
“For us, being from Canada, there’s a rink every 10 feet it feels like,” said senior forward James Robinson, a native of Alberta. “Everyone’s got gyms that they work out at back home. We’ll all get a program from (Davidson) that everyone will follow.”
