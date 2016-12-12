Penn State hits another milestone

The Penn State men’s hockey team had last week off and doesn’t play again for a while, but its getting even more love nationally.
For the first time in program history, the Nittany Lions have received first-place votes in the U.S. College Hockey Online weekly poll. Penn State earned four No. 1 votes but remained third in the rankings behind No. 1 Minnesota-Duluth and No. 2 Denver. The Lions earned 886 points in the poll, up from 830 points last week.
The Nittany Lions (13-1-1), owners of the nation’s best record as well as the longest win streak (11) and unbeaten streak (13), are also No. 3 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll, one spot higher than last week, and picked up one first-place vote in that poll.
Penn State leads three Big Ten teams in the rankings, with Ohio State and Minnesota ninth and 10th, respectively. The Nittany Lions, who last played Dec. 2, next hit the ice against the Buckeyes in Columbus on Jan. 6.
