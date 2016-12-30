Late goal lifts Quinnipiac past Penn State women’s hockey

Taylar Cianfarano scored with 68 seconds left in regulation to give No. 8 Quinnipiac a 2-1 win over the Penn State women’s hockey team on Friday evening.
Goalie Daniela Paniccia had a busy night, making a career-high 47 saves as the Nittany Lions (5-11-3) suffered their fifth straight loss.
Cianfarano tipped in Melissa Samoskevich’s shot for the game winner as the Bobcats (14-4-3) stretched their unbeaten streak to nine games. It was the sixth game-winning goal this season for Cianfarano, which leads the nation.
The teams traded goals in the first period, with Meghan Turner putting the Bobcats ahead midway through, but Victoria Samuelsson netted the equalizer with 15 seconds left in the period from Kate Rydland.
Quinnipiac dominated play with a 49-19 advantage in shots. Sydney Rossman stopped 18 shots for the Bobcats.
Penn State returns to the ice Saturday visiting Princeton.
