After 10 straight home games, Penn State hockey taking on Ohio State on the road

Penn State has been enjoying the comforts of home since Oct. 28, with 10 straight home games, buoyed by sellout crowds at Pegula Ice Arena. This weekend’s games will be in the 17,500-seat Value City Arena, which is also the school’s basketball venue.
The school, which is also on winter break with most of the student body gone, has been averaging just 4,543 for hockey games this season, leaving the place void of much energy during games.
“When you’re used to playing in Pegula Ice Arena, it presents a bit of a challenge,” coach Guy Gadowsky said. “It’s a mental toughness issue. It shouldn’t matter. If you’re always relying on the crowd to get you going, it’s not going to serve you well down the road.”
