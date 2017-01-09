Penn State goes down and up in college hockey rankings

After splitting two games with the Buckeyes, Penn State fell to No. 4 in both major national polls released Monday, the U.S. College Hockey Online and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine rankings. However, the Nittany Lions also garnered more first-place votes than ever before, picking up six in the USCHO poll and eight in the other list.
In the PairWise Rankings, which does not use voting and is a strong indicator of who will make the NCAA tournament, Penn State returned to No. 1 after sitting in second last week.
“We do talk about that quite a bit, actually,” captain David Goodwin said of the rankings. “We try not to listen to any of the outside influences, what people think of our schedule and out results and all this stuff. We’re just trying to beat the teams people put in front of us.”
They are also aware what the possibilities are for the end of the season.
“We see the potential that we have this year,” Goodwin said. “The opportunity that we have, yeah, it’s pretty exciting so far.”
