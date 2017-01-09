Penn State hockey shaking off rust from long break

Before Penn State lost 3-0 to Ohio State last Friday, then won 4-2 on Saturday, the Nittany Lions had 34 days off, and they didn’t seem to pick up where they left off in early December.
“We did have rust,” coach Guy Gadowsky said. “Things weren’t clicking. I think we actually played better on Friday than we did on Saturday.”
Team captain David Goodwin likened the experience to the way they felt for their exhibition game on the first weekend of October.
“There were some butterflies,” Goodwin said. “It kind of felt like we were starting a new season.”
