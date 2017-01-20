Brandwene taking family medical leave of absence

Penn State women’s hockey head coach Josh Brandwene is taking a family medical leave of absence, effectively immediately, the program announced in a press release Friday.
Penn State assistant coach Dean Jackson will take over as interim head coach, according to the release. Jackson was the head coach at Elmira College for four years before arriving at Penn State this year.
The Nittany Lions have a 5-15-4 record this season, going 0-9-2 in their last 11 games.
Penn State hosts RIT at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
