Penn State women’s hockey shuts out RIT

A two-goal first period was all Penn State needed to top College Hockey America foe RIT on Saturday in a 3-0 win.
The Nittany Lions got goals from Meike Meilleur and Amanda McLeod less than two minutes apart. They tacked another score on the board in the third period from Kate Rydland.
Hannah Ehresmann had 20 saves for the shutout victory.
The win evened up Penn State’s conference record at 5-5-1 as it moved to 6-15-4 on the season.
Victoria Samuelsson, Aly Hardy, Kelly Seward and Sarah Nielsen all had assists for the Nittany Lions.
Comments