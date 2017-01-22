Penn State women’s hockey rallies for 4-4 tie

Penn State women’s hockey faced quite the third-period deficit.
However, the Nittany Lions (6-15-5) used four final-period goals to rally for a 4-4 tie against RIT on Sunday afternoon.
Goals from Madison Farrand, Mackenzie Stone and Caitlin Wallace gave RIT a 3-0 lead after the first period, and Kendall Cornine made it 4-0 in the second.
Then the Nittany Lions turned it on. Victoria Samuelsson scored three minutes into the third period, Kate Ryland notched one with less than nine minutes to go in regulation, and Brooke Madsen found the back of the net five minutes later.
With 57 seconds left, Laura Bowman tallied her 14th career power play goal, beating RIT’s goaltender stick-side to knot the game at 4-4.
Penn State’s Hannah Ehresmann entered in relief of Daniela Paniccia to close out the game and make 21 saves.
The Nittany Lions host Mercyhurst on Friday and Saturday.
