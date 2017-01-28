Laura Bowman becomes first player in Penn State women’s hockey history with 100 points

Laura Bowman became the first player in Penn State women’s hockey history to record 100 career points on Saturday.
The senior used two assists to reach the century mark as the Nittany Lions came up short in a 4-3 loss to Mercyhurst.
Bowman’s first assist came on Katie McMillan’s goal in the first period to pull Penn State within 2-1. The other came in the third period on Amy Petersen’s goal with 7:06 remaining in the game.
Petersen tallied two points in the game and is now four points away from becoming the second player to reach the 100-point plateau.
