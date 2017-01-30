Penn State Hockey

January 30, 2017 9:24 PM

Penn State hockey has 3 players up for Hobey Baker Award

By Gordon Brunskill

Three Nittany Lions have been nominated for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, given annually to college hockey’s top player. Sophomore Andrew Sturtz and freshmen Denis Smirnov and Peyton Jones are among 63 making the list.

“It’s a very prestigious group from the school that has been nominated, over the past and this year — congrats to Jonsey and Smirnov as well,” Sturtz said. “But I think (if) you ask any (of the) three of us, it’s not an individual award. That’s a team thing.”

The award is open to fan balloting online from now until March 15, when the list is cut to 10. The final three will be announced March 26 and the trophy will be awarded April 7 at the Frozen Four in Chicago.

“It speaks to the strength of the team as a whole,” Gadowsky said. “I’m sure each of those guys would say the same thing, that they are benefiting from the entire team’s performance, and I believe that as well.”

