February 3, 2017 12:02 AM

David Goodwin up for men’s hockey humanitarian award

From CDT staff reports

MINNEAPOLIS

Penn State’s David Goodwin is one of five finalists announced Thursday for the 2017 Hockey Humanitarian Award.

The senior captain is the first Nittany Lion to be named a finalist for the honor, annually given by the Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation to college hockey’s finest citizen.

In addition to being team captain this season and the program’s all-time scoring leader with 111 points, Goodwin has a double major in economics and Spanish with a 3.65 grade-point average. He has been volunteering with special-needs schools and working with mentally challenged students, and also has spent time abroad for several summers teaching and lending a hand in Mexico, Nicaragua, El Salvador and Cuba.

