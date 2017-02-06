Penn State hockey team to play this weekend without Dylan Richard

The Penn State men’s hockey team lost center Dylan Richard to an injury late in the first period of Friday’s 5-1 loss to Minnesota. The upper body injury, according to Gadowsky, will keep the senior out of the lineup this weekend against Wisconsin. The teams tangle in the Kohl Center on Friday and Saturday.
“He won’t be playing,” Gadowsky said, then adding when asked how long Richard would be out, “I don’t know.”
“Rocket” also missed time a few weeks ago with an illness, an injury knocked him out of the lineup for several weeks at the end of last season, and he missed all of November with another injury as a sophomore. When joined on a line with Denis Smirnov and either David Goodwin or Andrew Sturtz, Penn State had its most potent scoring combinations.
“We have to move things around because of that,” Gadowsky said.
Richard has six goals and 11 assists in 22 games this season.
The big guys
It only lasted a few shifts, but it wasn’t a novelty.
Penn State’s biggest players were together Friday on the same line with Brett Murray (6-foot-5), Nikita Pavlychev (6-7) and Zach Saar (6-6) creating a rather intimidating trio. However, when Richard was hurt, the lines had to be shuffled.
“We don’t want it to be a one-time thing,” Gadowsky said. “Actually I thought they played pretty well. But they only had, I think, no more than three shifts together at the time that Dylan got hurt.”
