Penn State hockey’s Kevin Kerr lost for season

The Penn State men’s hockey team has lost Kevin Kerr for the remainder of the season, however long it goes. Coach Guy Gadowsky announced that Monday afternoon at his weekly session with the media.
The sophomore defenseman was hurt Feb. 10 in the Nittany Lions’ game at Wisconsin, sliding hard into the boards and jamming his skate blade into the corner where the boards meet the ice. Gadowsky only confirmed Monday that Kerr had a “lower body injury.”
Kerr is one of the team’s top two-way defensemen, with two goals and 13 assists while being a triggerman on one of the power play units, and until the second game of the weekend series with the Badgers, he had missed only one game in his two Penn State seasons.
“I don’t think you ever want to lose a player like Kevin Kerr, regardless if it’s for a game or for a season,” senior forward Ricky DeRosa said. “He’s been instrumental this entire season in our D-corps.”
With the loss of Kerr, freshman Kris Myllari moved into a pairing with junior Trevor Hamilton this past weekend against Minnesota, while the third defensive pairing had freshman James Gobetz working with sophomore Derian Hamilton, who had only played in 11 of the team’s 26 games entering the weekend.
Comments