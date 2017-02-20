Penn State hockey looking to regain power on power plays

One of the biggest mysteries of late is the lack of success on the power play. They are tied for 15th, converting 20 percent, but have cashed in on just 3 of 27 attempts over the last nine games.
Gadowsky ticked off three areas in which the team has been lacking of late that has affected the man-advantage units: They have had poor support entering the offensive zone, making it easier for defenses to clear the puck; they have been outworked retrieving pucks when they are dumped into the offensive end; and faceoffs, while a strong point the rest of the time, has been weak during power plays.
“You’re not going to win consistently down the stretch against excellent teams unless your specialty teams are good,” said Gadowsky, who had the team work on its power play units in Monday’s practice.
Even more troubling, the Nittany Lions do not have a single goal all season while working with five-minute majors, when an unlimited number of goals can be scored, including two chances last weekend.
“If we get five-minute power plays in the future,” Goodwin said, “we’ve got to make sure we capitalize on them.”
Big Ten suspends Gopher
The conference announced Monday afternoon the suspension of Minnesota forward Joey Morooney for one game. The freshman delivered a hard hit from behind that sandwiched both Nikita Pavlychev and Trevor Hamilton into the boards in the first period Saturday. He drew a five-minute major and was ejected from the game.
