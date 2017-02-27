Penn State hockey coach Guy Gadowsky liked team’s response from tough loss

Last week was a trying one for the Penn State men’s hockey team, having to shake off losing a lead to No. 5 Minnesota with 3.5 seconds left before falling in overtime.
Coach Guy Gadowsky was happy with the response from his team, bouncing back to beat Michigan State twice last weekend.
“They didn’t stay down too long,” Gadowsky said. “I give them full marks for having a short memory.”
The sweep gave the Nittany Lions four straight road wins, having swept Wisconsin in Madison two weeks earler. Penn State and the No. 16 Badgers meet again this weekend at Pegula Ice Arena.
“There’s something about our team,” said captain David Goodwin, who celebrated his 25th birthday Monday, “when we get that first one, we smell blood and it really motivates us to get that second one.”
