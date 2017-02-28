Penn State’s Vince Pedrie named Big Ten men’s hockey 2nd star

Penn State defenseman Vince Pedrie was named the second star of the week by the Big Ten in its weekly men’s hockey three stars of the week.
The sophomore picked up four assists last weekend in a pair of wins at Michigan State, the highest point total of the weekend in the conference. He had two assists in each game and has 25 on the season, which ranks second in the Big Ten among defensemen.
The weekly conference honor is the first of his career and he is the fifth Nittany Lion to be given a weekly Big Ten award.
Penn State hosts Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday at Pegula Ice Arena.
