David Goodwin rising career charts for Penn State hockey

David Goodwin’s two goals against Wisconsin in Saturday’s 6-0 Penn State men’s hockey win gave him 41 for his career, moving him within two of Casey Bailey’s career record set over three seasons. Bailey left Penn State after his red-hot junior season for the pros, and has been up and down several times this season between the Ottawa Senators and their AHL affiliate in Binghamton, N.Y.
With a minimum of three games left in the season, Goodwin, who already owns the career points record with his 125, joked about breaking the record while also knowing if he does, it won’t last long.
“Oh, I’ll catch him,” he said Saturday. “The thing is, with records like that, yeah I might catch him, but guys like Andrew Sturtz (39 goals) and (Chase) Berger and Denis (Smirnov), they’re right on my coat tails.”
Time on their hands
With the final week of the regular season at hand, the Nittany Lions are free of a lot of distractions this week. It’s spring break on campus, and while there are no trips to the beach like many of their classmates, team members do get to relax this week and get a little extra sleep.
“(We) don’t (have to) worry about school that much, more worry about hockey and the last regular season games,” Smirnov said. “Work on extra stuff too.”
Rankings
Heading into the final weekend of the regular season, the key number for Penn State is its No. 9 ranking in the PairWise Ratings, which are a strong indicator of the NCAA tournament.
At least one win this weekend at Michigan should all but assure the Nittany Lions of their first postseason bid as an at-large team, heading into the conference tournament.
Comments