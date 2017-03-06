Heading into final weekend, future for Michigan coach Red Berenson in question again

It’s been a rumor that has circulated for a while: will this be the final season for Michigan coach Red Barenson?
If so, when Penn State pays a visit this weekend, it could be his final games in Yost Ice Arena, where he has coached the team to 846 wins over 33 seasons and before that was a standout Wolverine player.
Gadowsky brushed aside whether it would be the Michigan leader’s home finale.
“I’ve been asked about it for four years in a row,” Gadowsky said. “All I can say is, he’s a legend. It truly is an honor to be across the benches from him.”
Gadowsky said he would not dare ask Barenson if he was going to retire, but also noted the two of them have a good relationship off the ice and appreciates all Barenson has done not only for Michigan hockey, but also for college hockey in general.
“He’s a tremendous gentleman off the ice and a fierce, fierce competitor on the ice, that’s for sure,” Gadowsky said.
