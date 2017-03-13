Penn State’s Vince Pedrie named All-Big Ten in hockey

The Big Ten announced its end-of-season awards from its coaches and media Monday afternoon.
Defenseman Vince Pedrie was named first-team All-Big Ten, the only Nittany Lion to make the first or second teams. The sophomore is sixth on the team in scoring with 26 points on seven goals and 19 assists. His goal total leads all conference defensemen, and his point total is second among Big Ten blue-liners. He’s also second on the team in plus-minus at plus-22.
Three of the six players on the All-Freshman team were Nittany Lions, with goalie Peyton Jones, defenseman Kris Myllari and forward Denis Smirnov all making the list.
Named honorable mention All-Big Ten were Jones and forwards Smirnov and David Goodwin. Goodwin also was Penn State’s Sportsmanship Award winner.
The Nittany Lions did not win any individual awards, with honors going to Minnesota’s Tyler Sheehy (Player of the Year), Jake Bishoff (Defensive Player of the Year) and Eric Schierhorn (Goaltender of the Year); along with Wisconsin’s Trent Frederic (Freshman of the Year) and Tony Granato (Coach of the Year).
