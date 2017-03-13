Defensemen have been big contributors to Penn State hockey’s offense

1:04 Wyatt is learning how to walk with his wheelchair Pause

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video

1:07 Jerry Sandusky speaks out entering the Centre County Courthouse

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football