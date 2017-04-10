Penn State hockey officially finishes season ranked No. 8

The Penn State men’s hockey team added another milestone Monday, even after not playing for two weeks.
For the first time in program history, the Nittany Lions ended the season ranked nationally — and in the top 10.
Penn State is No. 8 in the final polls for both U.S. College Hockey Online and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine. The Nittany Lions finished their season in the NCAA quarterfinals, falling to eventual national champion Denver 6-3. They beat Union 10-3 the day before in the program’s first NCAA tournament appearance.
Before that loss, Penn State notched a program record for wins with 25, finished second in Division I in goals per game, won the Big Ten tourament championship and broke or tied 65 program records. Among the notable marks were a 13-game unbeaten streak, an 11-game win streak and a rise in January to No. 1 in both polls.
Penn State was one of three Big Ten teams making the final USCHO poll, along with No. 7 Minnesota, No 14 Ohio State and No. 17 Wisconsin. Future Big Ten associate member Notre Dame, which will join the conference for hockey next season, finished fifth.
