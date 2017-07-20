Penn State hockey single-game, NHL preseason game tickets set for sale

Single-game tickets for Penn State men’s hockey games at Pegula Ice Arena go on sale at 10 a.m. July 27 for Nittany Lion Club members and season-ticket holders.
Any tickets remaining will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Aug. 1. With 96 percent of season tickets renewed, and the rest taken by existing season-ticket holders and those on the wait list, a limited number of tickets remain, and single-game prices have increased to $30 for non-premium and $60 for premium seats. Seats in the student section, at $18 each, will be available for the series against Michigan State and Wisconsin, which fall during student breaks.
Tickets for the NHL preseason game between the Buffalo Sabres and Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Sept. 19 also go on sale at 10 a.m. July 27 to Nittany Lion Club members and season-ticket holders, with general public sales also starting Aug. 1.
Student season ticket sales begin at 7 a.m. Sept. 14 for 13 home games. Students wishing to purchase seats for the Michigan State and Wisconsin series may do so Aug. 1 during the general public sale. Student tickets for the NHL game and the Nittany Lions’ exhibition game against Ottawa go on sale Aug. 16.
