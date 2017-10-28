Penn State’s Blake Gober, who netted his first career score last season againt St. Lawrence, scored the second of his career in overtime Friday night to beat Michigan 5-4 at Pegula Ice Arena.
Penn State’s Blake Gober, who netted his first career score last season againt St. Lawrence, scored the second of his career in overtime Friday night to beat Michigan 5-4 at Pegula Ice Arena. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com File
Penn State’s Blake Gober, who netted his first career score last season againt St. Lawrence, scored the second of his career in overtime Friday night to beat Michigan 5-4 at Pegula Ice Arena. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com File

Penn State Hockey

Blake Gober scores OT goal to complete Penn State hockey’s comeback win over Michigan

From CDT staff reports

October 28, 2017 12:15 AM

UNIVERSITY PARK

Pegula Ice Arena was rocking Friday night after a dramatic comeback win for the Penn State hockey team.

Chase Berger scored with 92 seconds left in regulation, and Blake Gober netted the winner 53 seconds into overtime to give the No. 15 Nittany Lions a 5-4 victory over Michigan.

Andrew Sturtz, Denis Smirnov and Alex Limoges scored the other goals for Penn State (4-3, 2-1 Big Ten), which got back to its preferred style of play, peppering the net with a 54-35 advantage in shots.

“Even if we lost, I thought we played our best game, and absolutely 100 percent (played) the game most to our identity,” coach Guy Gadowsly told the media at the arena. “It felt really good.”

Dexter Dancs scored twice for the Wolverines (3-2, 0-1), with one goal each for Will Lockwood and Cooper Marody.

Peyton Jones posted 31 saves, while his counterpart, Jack LaFontaine, stopped 49 shots.

The goal for Limoges was the first of his collegiate career 4:32 into the third period, while the score for Smirnov was his fifth of the season.

Marody had given Michigan its third lead of the game 1:27 after the Limoges goal, and the Wolverines held that advantage until Berger ignited the packed arena with his score.

“It’s certainly positive,” Gadowsky said. “These guys are resilient. I think they’re tough, they’re mentally tough.”

Player of the Game

Gober, a sophomore who came into the game with just one goal and five assists on his Nittany Lion resume, netted the winner by crashing the net for the doorstep score with help from James Robinson.

“I saw nothing to be honest,” Gober said. “I just went to the net. I saw Jim screaming. It was a good play by him. I’ll take it.”

The hard work that delivered the goal appealed to Gadowsky.

“Just an unbelievable play by ‘Jimmy Pucks,’” Gadowsky said. “Just a tremendous play. … That goal was a lot of what we saw last year. It was a great ‘Penn State hockey’ goal.”

Nearing a milestone

Sturtz’s goal was the 44th of his career, matching David Goodwin’s career total for second place on the program list and one behind the record set by Casey Bailey. Sturtz picked up the goal right after stepping out of the penalty box, lifting a wrist shot in with 3:54 left in the first period.

Welcome back

After sitting out the last two weeks with an injury, freshman Evan Barratt returned to the lineup, picking up an assist on Limoges’ goal.

Up next

The teams complete their two-game series at 8 p.m. Saturday at Pegula Ice Arena.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

    Penn State hockey fans threw teddy bears on the ice Friday night in Pegula Arena. The Teddy Bear Toss, an annual tradition, was held during the second intermission to benefit Penn State Thon.

Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice 0:50

Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice
DaeSean Hamilton makes leaping grab over Ohio State defender for touchdown 0:19

DaeSean Hamilton makes leaping grab over Ohio State defender for touchdown
Saquon Barkley takes the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown against Ohio State 0:20

Saquon Barkley takes the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown against Ohio State

View More Video