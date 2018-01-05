Penn State women’s hockey stuns No. 6 Ohio State in lopsided upset

The Penn State women’s hockey team dominated Friday night, as it upset No. 6 Ohio State 5-1 on the road.
Nittany Lions goalie Hannah Ehresmann finished with 31 saves, while Katie Rankin added two goals and Bella Sutton had two assists.
Penn State led 1-0 after the first period, 2-0 after the second period — and poured it on in the final period. Ohio State didn’t score until the Nittany Lions already had three on the scoreboard.
The Buckeyes outshot PSU by a 32-to-26 margin, but the Nittany Lions cruised after Meike Meilleur scored the first goal at the 7:17 mark of the opening period.
The Nittany Lions (4-7-8) will meet the Buckeyes (12-4-4) again at 3 p.m. Saturday.
