Penn State Hockey

Penn State women’s hockey stuns No. 6 Ohio State in lopsided upset

From CDT staff reports

January 05, 2018 08:45 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

The Penn State women’s hockey team dominated Friday night, as it upset No. 6 Ohio State 5-1 on the road.

Nittany Lions goalie Hannah Ehresmann finished with 31 saves, while Katie Rankin added two goals and Bella Sutton had two assists.

Penn State led 1-0 after the first period, 2-0 after the second period — and poured it on in the final period. Ohio State didn’t score until the Nittany Lions already had three on the scoreboard.

The Buckeyes outshot PSU by a 32-to-26 margin, but the Nittany Lions cruised after Meike Meilleur scored the first goal at the 7:17 mark of the opening period.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Nittany Lions (4-7-8) will meet the Buckeyes (12-4-4) again at 3 p.m. Saturday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

    Penn State hockey fans threw teddy bears on the ice Friday night in Pegula Arena. The Teddy Bear Toss, an annual tradition, was held during the second intermission to benefit Penn State Thon.

Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice 0:50

Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice
'Bomb cyclone' winter storm hits East Coast 0:32

'Bomb cyclone' winter storm hits East Coast
Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

View More Video