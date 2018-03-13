What awards did Penn State hockey players earn in the Big Ten?

Penn State’s Trevor Hamilton was named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday.
In a vote of the media covering the conference, the senior defenseman becomes the first Nittany Lion player to win a major individual conference award. Guy Gadowsky was the conference Coach of the Year in 2015.
Also, Hamilton earned first-team All-Big Ten honors. Teammate Andrew Sturtz made the honorable mention list.
Hamilton posted 29 points this season, one shy of the team’s single-season record set last season by Vince Pedrie, with six goals and 23 assists. The senior also tallied 104 blocked shots to lead the nation for a second consecutive season.
Hamilton joins Casey Bailey and Pedrie as the only Lions to earn first-team conference honors.
Penn State lost to Notre Dame in the Big Ten semifinals last Saturday, and awaits the draw for the NCAA tournament this Sunday.
