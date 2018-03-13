Penn State goalie Chris Funkey, defenseman Trevor Hamilton and goalie Matt Erlichman celebrate on the ice after Penn State defeated Wisconsin 2-1 in the final in the Big Ten college hockey tournament Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Detroit.
Penn State Hockey

What awards did Penn State hockey players earn in the Big Ten?

By Gordon Brunskill

March 13, 2018 03:10 PM

Penn State’s Trevor Hamilton was named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday.

In a vote of the media covering the conference, the senior defenseman becomes the first Nittany Lion player to win a major individual conference award. Guy Gadowsky was the conference Coach of the Year in 2015.

Also, Hamilton earned first-team All-Big Ten honors. Teammate Andrew Sturtz made the honorable mention list.

Hamilton posted 29 points this season, one shy of the team’s single-season record set last season by Vince Pedrie, with six goals and 23 assists. The senior also tallied 104 blocked shots to lead the nation for a second consecutive season.

Hamilton joins Casey Bailey and Pedrie as the only Lions to earn first-team conference honors.

Penn State lost to Notre Dame in the Big Ten semifinals last Saturday, and awaits the draw for the NCAA tournament this Sunday.

