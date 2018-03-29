Penn State hockey’s Trevor Hamilton signs one-year contract with AHL team

Penn State senior defenseman Trevor Hamilton, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, has signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings’ American Hockey League affiliate in the Grand Rapids Griffins.
The deal is for the 2018-2019 season.
“Playing professional hockey is something I have always dreamed about, and I know my family is very proud of me and I cannot thank them enough for all the sacrifies they made for me throughout this journey,” Hamilton said in a news release. “These last two years at Penn State have been the best of my life. Without my teammates, the coaching staff and the extended staff I wouldn’t be where I am today, and I am forever grateful that Penn State gave me this opportunity.”
Hamilton played two seasons with the Nittany Lions but made an indelible impact as a two-way defenseman. He played in all 77 games, recording 12 career goals and 43 assists — including a single-season record for defenseman this past season with 23 assists. He also blocked a nation-best 109 shots as a senior, one season after racking up 107.
His 216 career blocked shots is also a Penn State record.
“Everything we hoped would be a possibility for Trevor happened during his two seasons in Hockey Valley,” coach Guy Gadowsky said. “He became one of the best defensemen in program history in just two seasons, and we are thrilled for him and his family on signing this contract and wish him the very best in the future.”
