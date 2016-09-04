Crouse, Williams lead Penn State past Long Beach State

Frannie Crouse and Charlotte Williams powered No. 13 Penn State to a 2-1 win over No. 18 Long Beach State on Sunday.
Crouse scored two goals and Williams had two assists in the win. Crouse scored on an assist by Williams to give Penn State a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute. Williams and Megan Schafer each had assists on Crouse’s second goal to make it 2-0 in the 63rd minute.
Long Beach State’s Ashley Gonzales found the back of the net on a penalty kick in the 76th minute.
The Nittany Lions (2-2-1) host San Diego State at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
