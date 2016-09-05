Sigue’s overtime goal lifts Penn State men’s soccer over Oakland

Having extra time in a match can either hurt or help a team.
For Penn State, it was junior transfer Aymar Sigue’s overtime goal that finished off Oakland 2-1 on Monday at Jeffrey Field.
Sigue got a rebound off his own shot that Golden Grizzlies keeper Zach Walker initially saved. This time Sigue rifled it in the bottom right corner, past Walker for the game winner. It was scored with 91:40 on the clock and was Sigue’s first goal of the season.
The Nittany Lions led most of the match thanks to Connor Maloney’s goal at 15:32 in the first half. It was Maloney’s third goal of the season and his 22nd of his career in a blue and white jersey.
Oakland tied the game with 84:35 on the clock thanks to Chase Jabbori’s goal.
Penn State hits the pitch again on Friday when it hosts St. Francis (Pa.) at 8 p.m.
