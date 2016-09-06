Penn State’s Ammann earns Big Ten honor

Penn State has the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for a second straight week.
Freshman goalkeeper Arie Ammann picked up the honor after helping the Nittany Lions to a pair of weekend wins.
Pressed into service after an injury to senior Evan Finney, Ammann made his first start in a 1-0 win against James Madison on Friday, making five saves for his first shutout, then made two stops in a 2-1 overtime victory over Oakland on Monday.
The Nittany Lions host St. Francis at Jeffrey Field on Friday.
