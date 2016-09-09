Penn State men’s soccer stunned by St. Francis (Pa.)

For just the second time ever, St. Francis beat Penn State.
Troye Kiernan scored two goals as the Red Flash stopped the Nittany Lions 3-1 Friday night at Jeffrey Field.
Penn State had been 12-1 all-time entering the day against their rivals from Loretto, with the only setback 1-0 in overtime in 2013.
Kiernan opened the scoring for the Red Flash midway through the first half, then Nicco Mastrangelo headed in a corner kick later in the half. Kiernan added the final Flash tally in the 82nd minute.
Noah Pilato set up Christian Sload in the final two minutes for his first career goal, in his collegiate debut, and the lone score for the Nittany Lions, who were outshot 14-8.
Penn State returns to the field Tuesday, hosting Ohio State to begin Big Ten play.
Comments