September 18, 2016 10:12 PM

Maryland edges Penn State men’s soccer in overtime

From CDT staff reports

COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Maryland’s Gordon Wild scored the game-tying and game-winning goals as the No. 4 Terrapins beat Penn State 3-2 on Sunday.

Wild found the back of the net at the 95:06 mark in overtime off of an assist by D.J. Reeves to clinch the win. He tied the game 2-2 on a goal in the 84th minute.

Dayonn Harris accounted for the Nittany Lions only two shots in the game, capitalizing on both opportunities. Harris gave Penn State a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 57th minute and pushed his team ahead 2-1 with his second goal in the 80th minute.

Amar Sejdic scored Maryland’s first goal.

Penn State goalie Arie Ammann finished with four saves in the loss.

The Nittany Lions (3-3-1, 1-1-0 Big Ten) host Wisconsin at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

