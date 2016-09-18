Maryland edges Penn State men’s soccer in overtime

Maryland’s Gordon Wild scored the game-tying and game-winning goals as the No. 4 Terrapins beat Penn State 3-2 on Sunday.
Wild found the back of the net at the 95:06 mark in overtime off of an assist by D.J. Reeves to clinch the win. He tied the game 2-2 on a goal in the 84th minute.
Dayonn Harris accounted for the Nittany Lions only two shots in the game, capitalizing on both opportunities. Harris gave Penn State a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 57th minute and pushed his team ahead 2-1 with his second goal in the 80th minute.
Amar Sejdic scored Maryland’s first goal.
Penn State goalie Arie Ammann finished with four saves in the loss.
The Nittany Lions (3-3-1, 1-1-0 Big Ten) host Wisconsin at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
