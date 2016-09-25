Nittany Lions women’s soccer tops Nebraska to keep rolling

Megan Schafer scored both goals as the Penn State women’s soccer team defeated Nebraska 2-1 on Sunday at Jeffery Field.
The Nittany Lions (7-2-2, 3-0-1 Big Ten) seem to be hitting their stride with their third consecutive win, and they are unbeaten in their last seven games.
“Two wins this weekend, a win and a tie last weekend,” Penn State head coach Erica Dambach said. “I feel really good about where we are in the process.”
The Cornhuskers (8-4, 2-2) were the aggressors early.
However, Penn State struck first on a goal from Schafer to give the Nittany Lions the lead just 10 minutes into the game. The goal was a result of a tremendous passing sequence along the right side of the field between sophomore Marissa Sheva and junior Salina Williford. After a give-and-go, Williford sent the ball through to Shafer, who was able to shield off a defender and slot the ball away into the bottom corner.
“I love when it comes around to conference play,” the junior said. “I was talking to the freshman on our team that don’t really know Big Ten play. It’s such a physical game and sometimes it isn’t the prettiest of games but I love that. It gets me fired up.”
Both teams were unable to convert on great opportunities towards the end of the first half.
Schafer nearly connected on another through ball, however the ball skimmed past her outstretched foot and the goal post. Two minutes later, Nebraska’s Amanda McClanahan crossed the ball into the box that created a rebound, but Penn State’s Elizabeth Ball was able to clear the ball out of bounds.
The Cornhuskers finally broke through Penn State’s defense in the 34th minute. Jaycie Johnson cut through the defense and hit the back of the net.
With three minutes left in the first half, Nebraska was awarded a penalty kick after the ball deflected off of a Penn State defender’s hand. Johnson took the kick, but Penn State goalie Amanda Dennis was able to make a tremendous save.
“We scouted her and I knew she was going to shoot to the left side,” Dennis said. “I was hoping she would follow the game plan and she did.”
The score was tied 1-1 at halftime and Nebraska’s momentum seemed to be neutralized after Dennis’ big save.
Schafer tallied her second goal of the game to once again give the Nittany Lions the lead with 21 minutes remaining. It was Shafer’s 23rd career goal, which ties her for 19th all time at Penn State.
Nebraska threatened to score late, however Dennis once again was up to the task. With seven minutes remaining, she made a fingertip save on a shot that was destined for the top corner of the net.
“I just barely got it over the cross bar to keep us in the game,” said Dennis, who made three saves in the match. “You have to make those kinds of saves. It’s a Sunday game and everyone is exhausted, especially when you are approaching the 90-minute mark. I just did my part to keep us in the game.”
Penn State will be on the pitch again on Friday when it hosts Illinois.
