Temple edges Penn State men’s soccer

Temple’s Jorge Gomez Sanchez found the back of the net in the 84th minute to lift the Owls to a 1-0 win over the Penn State men’s soccer team Tuesday night at Jeffrey Field.
It was Gomez Sanchez’s team-best 10th goal of the season. He took a team-high six shots before beating Penn State goalie Evan Finney at the 83:51 mark.
Joonas Jokinen picked up an assist on the goal for the Owls (6-3).
Finney made five saves in the loss.
Temple goalie Alex Cagle finished with nine saves for the shutout.
The Nittany Lions (4-4-1) return to action at Michigan at noon Sunday.
