September 27, 2016 11:35 PM

Temple edges Penn State men’s soccer

From CDT staff reports

UNIVERSITY PARK

Temple’s Jorge Gomez Sanchez found the back of the net in the 84th minute to lift the Owls to a 1-0 win over the Penn State men’s soccer team Tuesday night at Jeffrey Field.

It was Gomez Sanchez’s team-best 10th goal of the season. He took a team-high six shots before beating Penn State goalie Evan Finney at the 83:51 mark.

Joonas Jokinen picked up an assist on the goal for the Owls (6-3).

Finney made five saves in the loss.

Temple goalie Alex Cagle finished with nine saves for the shutout.

The Nittany Lions (4-4-1) return to action at Michigan at noon Sunday.

