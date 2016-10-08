Penn State Soccer

October 8, 2016 11:34 PM

Indiana hands Penn State men’s soccer 3rd straight loss

From CDT staff reports

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.

Penn State suffered its third straight shutout loss, falling 1-0 to No. 6 Indiana at Armstrong Stadium on Saturday night.

The Nittany Lions (4-6-1, 2-3 Big Ten) have played 270 minutes without a score, and dropped to 0-4-1 in road games this season.

Cory Thomas scored the game’s lone goal with just over nine minutes left in the first half, with Trevor Swartz feeding the ball from the top of the box to Thomas, who found the net from five yards away.

Penn State’s Evan Finney and Indiana’s Colin Webb each made four saves.

The Nittany Lions return home for a Tuesday meeting with Pittsburgh at Jeffrey Field.

Related content

Penn State Soccer

Comments

Videos

Franklin thanks fans for braving weather to support team to a win

View more video

Sports Videos