Penn State Soccer

October 13, 2016 11:13 PM

Nittany Lions boast 5 players on U.S. U-20 team

From CDT staff reports

CHICAGO

The U.S. national under-20 team announced its roster Thursday for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, with five players hailing from Penn State.

The Nittany Lions’ Rose Chandler, Maddie Elliston, Ellie Jean, Emily Ogle and Kaleigh Riehl were named to the 21-member team, the most of any school. All five are taking a redshirt season to prepare with the team and will return to campus for the spring semester.

“The selection of five of our players to the U.S. U-20 Women’s National Team is a testament to the entire program and the quality of competition these players face on a regular basis,” Penn State head coach Erica Dambach said in a statement. “We pride ourselves in creating a world class environment for all of our players that challenges them to train and compete at their highest level.”

The U-20 World Cup will be held in Papua New Guinea, with the U.S. starting play against France on Nov. 14.

Related content

Penn State Soccer

Comments

Videos

Franklin discusses plans for bye week

View more video

Sports Videos