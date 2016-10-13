Nittany Lions boast 5 players on U.S. U-20 team

The U.S. national under-20 team announced its roster Thursday for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, with five players hailing from Penn State.
The Nittany Lions’ Rose Chandler, Maddie Elliston, Ellie Jean, Emily Ogle and Kaleigh Riehl were named to the 21-member team, the most of any school. All five are taking a redshirt season to prepare with the team and will return to campus for the spring semester.
“The selection of five of our players to the U.S. U-20 Women’s National Team is a testament to the entire program and the quality of competition these players face on a regular basis,” Penn State head coach Erica Dambach said in a statement. “We pride ourselves in creating a world class environment for all of our players that challenges them to train and compete at their highest level.”
The U-20 World Cup will be held in Papua New Guinea, with the U.S. starting play against France on Nov. 14.
