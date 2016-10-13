Penn State, Rutgers play to draw on soccer field

In a rematch of the Women’s College Cup semifinals from last season, Penn State and Rutgers played to a 2-2 draw Thursday night at Jeffrey Field.
Frannie Crouse and Megan Shafer accounted for the scoring for the Nittany Lions (9-2-4, 5-0-3), with Crouse’s 10th goal of the season tying the game in the 67th minute.
Penn State extended its unbeaten streak to 11 games, and Thursday was the first time it had allowed two goals in a game since a 3-2 loss to Brigham Young on Aug. 26.
The Scarlet Knights (9-2-4, 4-1-3) picked up the eighth goal of the season from Madison Tiernan just before halftime, and saw Taylor Aylmer score 4:41 into the second half.
Amanda Dennis made five saves in the Nittany Lion net, while three stops were made by Rutgers’ Alana Jiminez.
The tie leaves Penn State (18 points) one point behind Northwestern and Minnesota (19 points) in the Big Ten standings with three games remaining on the schedule, starting with Purdue on Sunday.
The Nittany Lions dropped the Scarlet Knights 2-0 in last year’s national semifinals on their way to the NCAA title.
Comments