Penn State ties Akron in men’s soccer

Connor Maloney scored two goals to help the Penn State men’s soccer team tie No. 22 Akron 2-2 in double overtime Tuesday night.
After Akron’s Stuart Holthusen found the back of the net in the 11th minute, Maloney scored twice in the second half, giving the Nittany Lions a 2-1 lead at the 74:30 mark.
Holthusen then scored his second goal in the 81st minute to tie the game, sending it to overtime.
Penn State goalie Evan Finney finished with six saves.
The Nittany Lions (6-6-2, 3-3-0 Big Ten) host Rutgers at 7 p.m. Friday.
