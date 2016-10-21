Aymar Sigue’s 2OT goal lifts Penn State men’s soccer over Rutgers

Aymar Sigue scored late in the second overtime to give Penn State a 3-2 win over Rutgers on a chilly night at Jeffrey Field.
Connor Maloney sent the ball ahead to Sigue, who broke behind the defense to get one-on-one with Scarlet Knights keeper David Greczek, with the junior netting his third goal of the season with 2:05 left.
It was the third straight double-overtime game for Penn State (7-6-2, 4-3 Big Ten) and the eighth contest to go into overtime this season.
Maloney and Frankie De La Camara had the other Lion goals. Dante Perez and Tim McQuaid scored for the Knights (0-12-2, 0-6-2), with McQuaid scoring with just 1:52 left in regulation to force overtime.
Evan Finney made five saves for the win while Greczek stopped eight shots.
Penn State faces Wright State on Tuesday in its regular-season home finale.
