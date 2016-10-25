Penn State men’s soccer sends seniors off with win

Pierre Reedy scored the only goal of the game as Penn State closed its Jeffrey Field schedule with a 1-0 victory over Wright State on Tuesday night.
The Nittany Lions celebrated the careers of seniors Connor Maloney, Roby Sagel, Mason Klerks, Riley Grant, Malik Cameron and goalkeeper Evan Finney before the game.
Maloney set up Reedy for his first goal of his career just 7:54 into the game, and Finney made the lead stand up at the other ene for his fourth shutout of the season. The game ended a streak of three straight overtime games for the Nittany Lions (8-6-2).
Penn State closes the regular season at Northwestern on Sunday.
