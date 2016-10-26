Nittany Lions earn share of Big Ten women’s soccer title

The Penn State women’s soccer team wrapped up its 18th Big Ten regular-season title Wednesday night with a 2-0 victory over Ohio State at Jeffrey Field.
The No. 21 Nittany Lions locked a share of the crown, with Minnesota and Northwestern also earning a piece of the title with victories Wednesday. The 18 regular-season championships have been earned over the past 19 seasons for the Lions.
Laura Freigang and Charlotte Williams took care of the scoring for Penn State (11-3-4, 7-1-3 Big Ten), and Amanda Dennis made one save to earn the shutout.
Haleigh Echard found Freigang for a header from nine yards out for the night’s first score 5:35 into the second half, for Freigang’s second goal of the season, then Megan Schafer set up Williams for her fourth goal of the season, and the insurance tally, with just under 19 minutes left.
The Nittany Lions outshot the Buckeyes 13-10.
Penn State will be back on the Jeffrey Field grass Sunday, hosting a first-round match in the Big Ten tournament against a to-be-determined opponent.
